Abohar: Pesticide found in water supply line, tragedy averted

Our Correspondent

Abohar, August 26

In a nearby village of Kundal, 12 km from here, some mischievous elements today mixed pesticide in a drinking water pipeline but the timely detection of the mischief helped in preventing a major tragedy.

Some members of the village panchayat submitted a memorandum to the administration, demanding strict action against the culprit who had tried to play with several lives.

Incharge of water supply and pump operator Harphul Singh, in a complaint to the police here, said someone had mixed insecticide in line number 3 of water supply in the village. As it changed the colour of water, the mischief was detected. People were immediately alerted and told not to use water for any purpose.

Panch Harbans Singh, Charanjit and villagers Rekha Rani and Guddi Devi said as soon as the water was released from the water works this afternoon, its colour was found white and there was a smell of pesticide. On being told immediately, the concerned staff swung into action and alerted the consumers. Some people had stored the poisonous water inadvertently by then, they were asked to empty the tanks.

#Abohar