Aspirants begin lobbying for AAP ticket in Malwa

Archit Watts
Muktsar, December 26
With the Lok Sabha elections due next year, the aspirants lobbying for the ruling Aam Aadmi Party’s ticket have already started putting up posters and hoardings.
For instance, Prof Charanjit Singh Dhaliwal has installed a number of hoardings in the town extending New Year, Gurpurab and Lohri greetings to the people. These hoardings carry his photo, phone number and the name of his Lok Sabha constituency (Ferozepur).
Arsh Umriana has also been regularly touring the Faridkot parliamentary constituency and got installed his posters as well.
Muktsar MLA Jagdeep Singh Kaka Brar, vice-president of the AAP’s state unit, said, “It’s the right of every party worker to claim the ticket, but the senior leadership will decide the name of candidates after considering all facts.”
There is, however, no such activity for the Congress, SAD or BJP ticket so far.
