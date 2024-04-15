Muktsar: Breach in canal, fields inundated

Muktsar, April 14
The breach in Doda minor today inundated wheat fields in nearly 100 acres in Doda and Kauni villages here.
The farmers said the breach occurred due to overflow of water and claimed that they plugged it on their own as the officials concerned did not come. They have sought compensation from the state government.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Days after attack on consulate, Iran fires 300 drones, missiles at Israel
99% shots thwarted: Israel; G7 condemns ‘brazen attack’ | Bi...
Iran-Israel crisis tests India’s diplomacy
New Delhi finds itself in a delicate spot to do the balancin...
It’s official, Punjab ex-CM Charanjit Channi to fight from Jalandhar
Congress’s Punjab list of 6 out, Dharamvira picked for Patia...
Pro-poor, anti-graft push in BJP’s sop-free manifesto
Simultaneous polls, UCC, CAA promised | NRC, MSP skipped