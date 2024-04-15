Muktsar: Breach in canal, fields inundated

Tribune News Service

Muktsar, April 14

The breach in Doda minor today inundated wheat fields in nearly 100 acres in Doda and Kauni villages here.

The farmers said the breach occurred due to overflow of water and claimed that they plugged it on their own as the officials concerned did not come. They have sought compensation from the state government.

