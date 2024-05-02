SGPC poll: Voters’ enrolment date extended

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 1

The date for voters’ enrolment for the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) general election has been extended up to July 31.

As per information, the Office of Chief Gurdwara Election Commission has sent a communication to the Deputy Commissioners of various districts in this regard.

The registration process for the poll was started on October 21 last year. Following lukewarm response, the last date was extended from November 15 to February 29. Thereafter, the date was further extended till April 30.

