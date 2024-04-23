Aanchal International School, Chandigarh

The school organised ‘Open Day’ for the students of Kindergarten. The goal of the day was to help them adapt to their new academic environment and to foster a sense of belonging for the school. Teachers affectionately welcomed the newcomers by holding their hands and accompanied them to their classroom with utmost love and care. They put extra efforts to ensure that kids stayed engaged. It was an amazing experience to see the lovely smiling faces. The school was decorated with colourful balloons. Classrooms were decked up to welcome the younger ones. The special attraction was outdoor sandpit, in which the children really enjoyed playing.

