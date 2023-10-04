 The American hand: Parul Chaudhary became stronger, faster after stint in USA : The Tribune India

  • Sports
  • The American hand: Parul Chaudhary became stronger, faster after stint in USA
19th Asian Games Hangzhou

The American hand: Parul Chaudhary became stronger, faster after stint in USA

The American hand: Parul Chaudhary became stronger, faster after stint in USA

Parul Chaudhary clocked 15 minutes, 14.75 seconds for gold. Reuters



Rohit Mahajan in Hangzhou

PARUL Chaudhary’s stunning kick in the final stretch of the 5,000m event was sensational, leaving the woman she edged out with just about 20 metres to go, Ririka Hironaka of Japan, nonplussed.

Parul said when she was down to sixth in the eighth-ninth lap, there was a moment of doubt in her mind — she feared that she could fail to get a medal. “But then I thought that I must fight, and my body responded,” said Parul.

The body responded because Parul has long been training it to respond to such pressure-cooker situations. After winning the medal, she spotted Scott Simmons, the Colorado Springs-based coach, and rushed to hug him.

Simmons, who has been working with Parul for two years, traced the change in Parul’s performance with pride. He was not surprised by Parul’s endurance and the burst of speed she displayed over the last 20 metres.

“She has been training with the boys in Colorado Springs — she had been doing very similar training to the boys’,” said Simmons.

“She’s been with me for two years, and now she’s at a much higher level,” he added. “She finished in the top-20 in the world at a cross-country race in the winter. She’s already at a world-class level.”

Parul clocked 15 minutes, 14.75 seconds for the 5,000m gold; yesterday, she’d taken silver in the 3,000m steeplechase in 9:27.63, appreciably below her personal best of 9:15.31.

Simmons, a hint of coach’s pride in his voice, reeled out the numbers that show how Parul has progressed over two years. “In steeplechase, she’s improved from 9m 40s to 9m 30s to now the national record of 9m 15s,” said Simons. “In 5,000m, she’s certainly faster than 15m 11s, which is her national record. She thinks steeplechase is her primary event.”

The coach was happy that Parul was able to kick off in the final burst. “We have developed speed, we worked hard for that,” he said.

The coach said he admires Parul’s intensity. “Everything is at a high level with her. It is a step above from where it was last year... Her long runs have progressed to 40km, which was not what she was doing earlier. She’s progressed over 10,000m on the tracks, too,” he adds.

Training with Simmons in the US gave Parul the strength of mind and body to fight, which she did on Tuesday night. Despite a tough race the previous night, the coach pointed out, Parul was not fatigued. “She didn’t slow down, the runners who were leading slowed down, and she just stayed with them… She just needed to stay within striking distance,” said Simmons.

Parul believes that the stint in the US has been transformative. “They (government) sent me to USA for training, and I was there for three-four months,” said Parul. “When I picked up speed, I was thinking that I must win gold for India.”

LIVE ON SONY SPORTS

INDIANS IN ACTION

Archery

Compound mixed team last-8: Jyothi Surekha Vennam & Ojas Pravin Deotale) 6:10am; Recurve mixed team last-8: Ankita Bhakat & Atanu Das) 11:30am

Athletics

35km race walk mixed: Ram Baboo, Manju Rani 4:30am; Men’s high jump: Sarvesh Kushare, Jesse Sandesh 4:30pm; Men’s javelin throw: Neeraj Chopra, Kishore Jena 4:35pm; Women’s triple jump: Sheena Varkey 4:40pm; Women’s 800m: Harmilan Bains, Chanda 4:55pm; Men’s 5000m: Gulveer Singh, Avinash Sable 5:10pm; Women’s 4x400m relay: 5:45pm; Men’s 4x400m relay 6:05pm

Badminton

(7:30am onwards)

Men’s singles Rd of 16: HS Prannoy, Kidambi Srikanth; Women’s singles Rd of 16: PV Sindhu); Men’s doubles Rd of 16: Chirag Shetty & Satwiksairaj Rankireddy; Women’s doubles Rd of 16: Gayatri Gopichand & Treesa Jolly, Ashwini Ponnappa & Tanisha Crasto; Mixed doubles Rd of 16: K Sai Pratheek & Crasto

Boxing

Women’s 57kg last-4: Parveen 11:30am; Women’s 75kg final: Lovlina Borgohain 1:15pm

Chess

(12:30pm onwards)

Round 6 of team events

Hockey

Men’s semifinals:

India vs South Korea 1:30pm

Kabaddi

Men’s Group A: India vs Thailand 6am; Women’s Group A: India vs Thailand 1:30pm

Squash

Mixed doubles last-4: Dipika Pallikal & Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu 9:30am; Anahat Singh & Abhay Singh 10:30am;

Men’s singles last-4: Saurav Ghosal 3:30pm

Wrestling

(7:30am onwards)

Greco-Roman: Gyanender (60kg), Neeraj (67kg), Vikas (77kg), Sunil Kumar (87kg )

#Japan #United States of America USA

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Delhi

NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha, HR head arrested after police raids; office sealed

2
India

Amid strained relations, India tells Canada to withdraw 41 diplomats by October 10

3
Punjab

57% of loans AAP govt raised used on repaying interest on earlier loans, Bhagwant Mann tells governor

4
Amritsar

Rahul Gandhi visits Amritsar's Golden Temple for second day; serves 'langar'

5
World

Trudeau says Canada not looking to ‘escalate’ situation, vows to engage constructively with India

6
Entertainment

Sunny Deol to lead Aamir Khan's next project 'Lahore 1947'

7
Diaspora

Family demands probe into UK Sikh activist Avtar Khanda's death

8
Delhi

4 earthquakes shake Nepal in an hour; tremors in north India

9
Haryana

Kalpana Chawla's father passes away at 90; body to be donated to Karnal medical college

10
World Globe trot

China’s lunar mission to carry payload from Pak

Don't Miss

View All
Rahul Gandhi visits Golden Temple again
Amritsar

Rahul Gandhi visits Amritsar's Golden Temple for second day; serves 'langar'

Gurmeet Chauhan second SSP to go after anti-mining action
Punjab

Gurmeet Chauhan second SSP to go after anti-mining action in Punjab

Nephew of Faridkot’s last ruler claims 1/3rd share in ~25,500-crore property
Punjab

Nephew of Faridkot's last ruler claims 1/3rd share in Rs 25,500-crore property

Nijjar killing: Justin Trudeau’s statement irresponsible, could have been rephrased, say Indian diaspora in Canada
Diaspora

Justin Trudeau's statement on Nijjar killing was irresponsible, says Indian diaspora in Canada

NIA charge sheet reveals Hardeep Nijjar, Arsh Dalla’s chilling plot; lured shooters for terror acts in exchange for ‘Canadian dreams’
Diaspora

NIA charge sheet reveals Hardeep Nijjar, Arsh Dalla's chilling plot; lured shooters for terror acts

Faridkot’s Sift Kaur clinches historic gold with World Record in Asian Games
Bathinda

Sift Kaur from Punjab's Faridkot shoots gold at Asian Games

At Asian Games, Nepal’s Dipendra Airee breaks Yuvraj Singh’s fastest 50 record
Sports

Nepal batter makes fastest T20I fifty in 9 balls; breaks Yuvraj Singh's 16-year-old record

Credible evidence of India's involvement in killing of Sikh separatist, says Canadian MP Jagmeet Singh
Diaspora

Credible evidence of India's involvement in killing of Sikh separatist, says Canadian MP Jagmeet Singh

Top News

‘Should majority get all rights?’ PM Modi takes swipe at Rahul’s ‘aabadi-haq’ remark

'Should majority get all rights?' PM Modi takes swipe at Rahul's 'aabadi-haq' remark

Says poor largest segment in country, deserve first right on...

Delhi cops raid NewsClick scribes, arrest founder in anti-terror case

Delhi cops raid NewsClick scribes, arrest founder in anti-terror case

30 locations linked to news portal, journalists searched; di...

Asked if reported on anti-CAA, farm stir, says Hashmi

Asked if reported on anti-CAA, farm stir, says Hashmi

India tells Canada to withdraw 40 envoys

India tells Canada to withdraw 40 envoys

Contract with HAL for additional 97 Tejas jets by year-end: IAF Chief

Contract with HAL for additional 97 Tejas jets by year-end: IAF Chief


Cities

View All

Farmer unions observe black day in Amritsar to mark Lakhimpur Kheri incident

Farmer unions observe black day in Amritsar to mark Lakhimpur Kheri incident

Amritsar Ward Watch Ward No. 20: Dug-up roads, garbage heaps bane of residents

Teachers protest hike in registration, certificate fee

From skating to cricket, Kanika Ahuja is on a roll after Asian Games gold

World Animal Welfare Day: Environmentalists call for preserving biodiversity

Chandigarh MC puts factory owner on notice, to impose penalty

Chandigarh MC puts factory owner on notice, to impose penalty

Chandigarh eyes 'track & trace' system to check smuggling of liquor

Chandigarh Administration allows only green crackers on festive days of Dasehra, Diwali, Gurpurb

Chandigarh: Now, parents to get child’s report card, attendance on phone

CH01CS series: E-auction of fancy registration numbers from October 12

Govt schools in Palwal grapple with shortage of teaching staff

Govt schools in Palwal grapple with shortage of teaching staff

Fewer water birds nesting at Surajpur wetland

31-year-old woman shot at in Delhi

Woman dies after being hit by bus

Four-yr-old boy abducted, murdered; youth nabbed

Four-yr-old boy abducted, murdered; youth nabbed

A first: City focal points get concrete roads at Rs 25.2 cr

Three miscreants rob two friends at Tajpur village

Lakhimpur Kheri incident: Farmers hold protest, burn Centre’s effigy

Ward Watch: Persistent waterlogging, potholed stretches, lack of cleanliness major concerns

NAAC team to visit Punjab University Patiala campus today

NAAC team to visit Punjab University Patiala campus today

Flex boards dot Patiala after CM visit

Engineers urge MP CM to implement July 7 agreement

Government Medical college awarded for blood donation services

Asian Games 2023: Medallist Arjun Cheema gets hero's welcome