 Pakistan continues to grapple with terrorism, sees yet another attack on police post in Peshawar : The Tribune India

Attack is the most recent one in a spate of militant attacks by the infamous terror group- Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP)

Pakistani soldiers stand guard on a road. Reuters



PTI

Peshawar, December 21

Pakistan's restive northwest area saw yet another militant attack on a police post in Peshawar in the early hours on Wednesday, police said.

The incident comes just a day after dozens of armed militants stormed a police station in the South Waziristan district of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) province.

The militants armed with heavy artillery attacked the police post in the Achini area of Peshawar. No casualties have been reported.

The attack is the most recent one in a spate of militant attacks by the infamous terror group- Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), against the security personnel in the KPK province.

In retaliation by the police, the militants fled the scene. Meanwhile, police have been put on very high alert across the province due to recent attacks on police stations by the TTP.

The police officials have said that they are monitoring the situation as the law enforcers are put on high alert to ward off the possibility of such an attack on police in the province.

Earlier, on Tuesday, at least 50 militants stormed a police station in Wana, situated in the tribal district of South Waziristan where the militants opened fire and took away ammunition, weapons, and other equipment.

One militant was killed in the retaliatory fire while a constable was injured. The rest managed to flee and a search operation is currently underway.

On Monday, at least four security forces personnel were injured in a suicide attack on a military vehicle in restive northwest Pakistan.

Similarly, on Sunday, militants attacked the Bargai police station in Laki Marwat bordering the south Waziristan tribal district killing at least four policemen while injuring four others.

In a separate incident, Taliban Militants had seized a counter-terrorism centre and took hostages in the Bannu district. Two days later, Pakistan Army's special forces stormed the centre killing all 33 terrorists. Two commandos were killed while over a dozen were injured during the operation.

Pakistan has seen a significant rise in terror activities since the TTP called an end to its ceasefire with the government.

The TTP, also known as the Pakistan Taliban had announced a ceasefire with the government in June but the attacks on the security forces continued.

The group, which is believed to be close to al-Qaeda, has been blamed for several deadly attacks across Pakistan, including an attack on army headquarters in 2009, assaults on military bases, and the 2008 bombing of the Marriott Hotel in Islamabad.  

#Pakistan #Taliban

