Russia’s navy HQ on fire after missile attack

Kyiv, September 22
Ukraine carried out a fiery missile strike on Friday on the main headquarters of Russia's Black Sea Fleet, a Russian official said. Videos and photos showed large plumes of smoke over the building in Sevastopol in annexed Crimea.
The Russian-installed governor of Sevastopol, Mikhail Razvozhayev, said there was no information about casualties.
He said firefighters were battling a blaze, and more emergency forces were being brought in, an indication that the fire could be massive.
A stream of ambulances were arriving at the fleet's headquarters and shrapnel was scattered hundreds of metres (yards) around, the Tass news agency reported.
Razvozhayev initially warned Sevastopol residents that another attack was possible and urged them not to leave buildings or go to the city centre.
He later said there was no longer any air strike danger but reiterated calls not to go to the central part of the city, saying roads were closed and and unspecified “special efforts” were underway.
Ukrainian officials, who have claimed responsibility for a series of other recent attacks on Crimea, didn't immediately announce Kyiv launched the strike.
The attack comes a day after Russian missiles and artillery pounded cities across Ukraine, killing at least five people. — AP
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Canada shared evidence of 'credible allegations' on Nijjar's killing with India 'many weeks ago', says PM Trudeau
Says wants it to commit constructively to establish facts
‘Premeditated’: India lodges protest as China bars 3 Arunachal Pradesh athletes from Hangzhou Asian Games
Anurag Thakur cancels visit for Asian Games after Beijing re...
Films like ‘Singham’ sends out dangerous message: Bombay High Court judge
When the public thinks that the courts are not doing their j...
Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing: On Canada’s charges, India reaches out to US, others
EAM S Jaishankar in US, to meet Antony Blinken
BJP notice to MP Ramesh Bidhuri for 'anti-minority talk' in Lok Sabha
Bidhuri used offensive remarks for BSP MP Danish Ali | Rajna...