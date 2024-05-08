4 held for duping Chandigarh resident of Rs 1.90 lakh

Chandigarh, May 7
Four people have been arrested by the Cyber Crime Investigation Cell of Chandigarh police for allegedly duping a city resident of Rs 1.90 lakh by posing as bank staff.
Rajbir Singh Rai had complained that an unknown person posing as a bank employee had called him regarding deactivating a service offered on his credit card. The fraudster told the complainant that the bank would be sending an APK file on his Whatsapp number, and he should download it.
Soon after Rai download the file and filled information, three transactions were made from his card.
The police were informed about the incident, and a case was registered at Cyber Crime police station.
During the investigation, a raid was conducted in Patna and four accused identified as Shahidul (25), Gautam Kumar (24), Bablu Kumar (25) and Sarvan Kumar (26) were arrested. The police said 42 mobile phones and six SIM cards were recovered from them.
One held for snatching
A 33-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a snatching case. Complainant Joginder Singh, a resident of Maloya, had reported that he along with his wife and daughter boarded an auto from railway station to Maloya. There were already three persons in it.
He said on reaching Sector 33, one of the suspects got down from the auto and tried to escape after snatching one of the bags. The complainant nabbed the suspect.
The other suspects in the auto sped away from the spot along with other bags of the complainant. The police said the arrested person has been identified as Jeeshan Ahmed, a native of Bijnor in Uttar Pradesh.
