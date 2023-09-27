Massive fire breaks out at chemical factory in Punjab’s Kurali

Tribune News Service

Gaurav Kanthwal

Mohali, September 27

A major fire engulfed at a chemical factory in the industrial area of Chanalon in Kurali on Wednesday, injuring eight people.

Seven fire tenders from nearby areas were rushed to the spot.

Five people have been admitted to the Phase-6 Civil Hospital here.

Cops said a fire was reported at Shemrock Organics at Focal Point. Chanalon, Kurali, around 11am.

Kharar Fire Officer Kaur Singh said the firefighters are struggling to contain the fire as inflammable liquid in a large quantity has caught fire. Small explosions are being heard from time to time from inside the building. Efforts are on to contain the fire so that nearby structures remain safe.

A team of doctors and ambulances has been rushed to the spot. Kharar SDM Ravinder Singh is on the spot.

