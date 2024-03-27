On Holi, 109 tipsy drivers challaned in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 26

The UT police prosecuted 109 persons for drunken driving on Holi. A total of 509 persons were challaned for various traffic violations yesterday.

Fifteen checkpoints were set up to deter drunken driving, while 20 traffic enforcement checkpoints were laid in the city to curb offences like riding without helmet and rash driving. During the drive, 109 drivers were prosecuted for drunken driving. As many as 156 vehicles were impounded over violations.

Nearly 1,000 officials were deployed to curb hooliganism and public drinking, resulting in 13 instances of preventive action and two arrests for drinking in public. — TNS

20 vehicles impounded in Mohali

Mohali: The police issued 591 traffic slips to offenders and impounded 20 vehicles on Holi. As many as 140 tickets were issued for helmetless driving, 136 for driving in the wrong lane and 16 for drunken driving. Eighteen persons were fined for creating nuisance in public place. Six drivers were issued traffic slips for using modified silencers in their bikes and five drivers fined for excessive honking and use of pressure horns. TNS

25 issued tickets in Panchkula

Panchkula: The Panchkula police issued 25 challans for drunken driving on the day of Holi. Police officials said around 100 challans were issued and 25 of these were for the offence of drunken driving. A man was arrested for illegal liquor trade in Rajiv Colony, Sector 17. The suspect was identified as Surjit Singh, alias Ganja, of Sector 17. The police recovered 15 illegal liquor bottles from him.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.