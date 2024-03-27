On Holi, 109 tipsy drivers challaned in Chandigarh

Chandigarh, March 26
The UT police prosecuted 109 persons for drunken driving on Holi. A total of 509 persons were challaned for various traffic violations yesterday.
Fifteen checkpoints were set up to deter drunken driving, while 20 traffic enforcement checkpoints were laid in the city to curb offences like riding without helmet and rash driving. During the drive, 109 drivers were prosecuted for drunken driving. As many as 156 vehicles were impounded over violations.
Nearly 1,000 officials were deployed to curb hooliganism and public drinking, resulting in 13 instances of preventive action and two arrests for drinking in public. — TNS
20 vehicles impounded in Mohali
Mohali: The police issued 591 traffic slips to offenders and impounded 20 vehicles on Holi. As many as 140 tickets were issued for helmetless driving, 136 for driving in the wrong lane and 16 for drunken driving. Eighteen persons were fined for creating nuisance in public place. Six drivers were issued traffic slips for using modified silencers in their bikes and five drivers fined for excessive honking and use of pressure horns. TNS
25 issued tickets in Panchkula
Panchkula: The Panchkula police issued 25 challans for drunken driving on the day of Holi. Police officials said around 100 challans were issued and 25 of these were for the offence of drunken driving. A man was arrested for illegal liquor trade in Rajiv Colony, Sector 17. The suspect was identified as Surjit Singh, alias Ganja, of Sector 17. The police recovered 15 illegal liquor bottles from him.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
All 6 workers missing after Baltimore bridge collapse presumed dead
The ship's crew issued a mayday call moments before the cras...
'They can't digest India's rise'; Indian student alleges hate campaign in London
Wonders how is Indian politics relevant to the student union...
Ramakrishna Mission chief Swami Smaranananda Maharaj dies at 95
Born in 1929 at Andami village of Tamil Nadu's Thanjavur dis...
Punjab: 'Patwari' arrested for accepting Rs 34 lakh in bribes, including Pakistani juttis' worth Rs 3 lakh
The complainant alleged the 'patwari' and his agent Nikku ha...
Rebellion in HP BJP, ex-minister quits after 6 Congress rebels picked for bypolls
Lahaul unit resigns; Mandi ex-MP upset over Kangana’s candid...