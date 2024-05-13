 2 killed, 15 injured after military truck collides with two vehicles in Madhya Pradesh’s Rajgarh : The Tribune India

  • Madhya Pradesh
Accident occurs on National Highway-46 near Pilukhedi

Photo for representation. iStock



PTI

Rajgarh, May 13

Two persons were killed and 15 injured in a collision between a military truck and two other vehicles in Madhya Pradesh’s Rajgarh district on Monday morning, police said.

The accident occurred on National Highway-46 near Pilukhedi under the Kurawar police station area, an official said.

Prima facie, the accident occurred after one of the tyres of the military truck burst, causing it to collide with a private bus and an SUV, Kurawar Police Station in-charge Mehtab Singh Thakur said.

Om Kori (23), the cleaner of the bus, and passenger Hariom Shivhare (26) died on the spot, while 15 persons, including two military personnel, sustained injuries.

The injured military personnel were referred to Bhopal for treatment, he said.

