Two test positive for Covid in Ludhiana district

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 24

Two fresh cases of Covid-19 were reported while no person died due to the virus in the district today.

A total of 1,09,929 persons have tested positive for the virus since March 2020 while 2,280 persons from the district have succumbed to the virus so far.

The recovery rate of Covid patients was 97.91 per cent on Tuesday. There were 13 active cases in the district and they were told to isolate themselves at their homes.

At present, no Covid patient is admitted to any hospital in Ludhiana. Samples of 3,159 suspected patients were sent for testing today, the results of which are expected shortly.