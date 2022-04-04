WHO suspends Covaxin supply via UN agencies

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 3

The World Health Organisation today said it had suspended the supply of Covaxin, manufactured by India-based Bharat Biotech, through procurement agencies of the United Nations and had asked countries already in receipt of the shot to “take action as appropriate”.

The WHO did not however detail “appropriate action”.

The development implies interruption in Covaxin supply with the production for export suspended for the time being.

In a statement, the global health body said the suspension followed outcomes of its inspection of Bharat Biotech facilities in India as part of the WHO post-emergency use authorisation approval processes. The inspection was held between March 14 and 22.

Bharat Biotech said those who had received Covaxin should not worry as their vaccine certificates were still valid as there was no impact on the efficacy and safety of the vaccine. —