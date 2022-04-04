WHO suspends Covaxin supply via UN agencies

New Delhi, April 3
The World Health Organisation today said it had suspended the supply of Covaxin, manufactured by India-based Bharat Biotech, through procurement agencies of the United Nations and had asked countries already in receipt of the shot to “take action as appropriate”.
The WHO did not however detail “appropriate action”.
The development implies interruption in Covaxin supply with the production for export suspended for the time being.
In a statement, the global health body said the suspension followed outcomes of its inspection of Bharat Biotech facilities in India as part of the WHO post-emergency use authorisation approval processes. The inspection was held between March 14 and 22.
Bharat Biotech said those who had received Covaxin should not worry as their vaccine certificates were still valid as there was no impact on the efficacy and safety of the vaccine. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Pakistan crisis LIVE updates: Supreme Court to continue hearing as Imran Khan fights to stay on as Prime Minister
The court has ordered all parties not to take any 'unconstit...
Sri Lanka Cabinet resigns with immediate effect, protesters defy curfew
The country faces its worst economic crisis of all time
In Ukraine, body with hands tied, close-range gunshot wounds and signs of torture lay scattered on Kyiv’s street
410 civilians bodied were found in Kyiv-area towns that were...
Petrol, diesel prices hiked by 40 paise; total increase now stands at Rs 8.40 per litre
Petrol in Delhi will now cost Rs 103.81 per litre