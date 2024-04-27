Youth arrested for rape

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, April 26



The police have arrested a youth identified as Lovjeet Singh Nahar, a resident of Saidpur Jirri village, on the charges rape, criminal intimidation and conspiracy. Investigating Officer (IO) Kashmir Singh said a woman had complained to the police that the suspect and his mother had conspired to kidnap her on the pretext of marriage. The victim said Lovejeet repeatedly raped her and impregnated her. The IO said a case under Sections 376 (rape), 120-B (criminal conspiracy, and 506 of the IPC was registered against the suspect and his mother Binder.

