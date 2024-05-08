Qila Raipur ex-MLA Jassi Khangura rejoins Congress

Chandigarh, May 8
Former MLA from Qila Raipur, Jasbir Singh ‘Jassi’ Khangura, on Wednesday rejoined the Congress after about two years.
Khangura was inducted into the party by the Congress general secretary in charge for Punjab, Devender Yadav, at a function at the Punjab Congress Bhawan here.
Khangura, a former British national, who returned to India to take part in active politics in 2006 and represented Qila Raipur constituency from 2007 to 2012 in the Punjab Assembly, had resigned from the primary membership of the INC in January 2022.
Khangura was later inducted into the AAP by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.
