Eminent lawyer Paramjit Singh Patwalia to join The Tribune Trust

Paramjit Singh Patwalia, who has distinguished himself as a legal luminary over the last 37 years, will join The Tribune Trust as its member.



Chandigarh, May 8

Paramjit Singh Patwalia, who has distinguished himself as a legal luminary over the last 37 years, will join The Tribune Trust as its member.

A Bachelor of Law (LLB) from Panjab University, Patwalia has served as an Additional Solicitor General of India, representing the Indian Government in various cases and advising it on various high-stakes matters.

After obtaining his LLB degree in 1987, Patwalia began his career as an advocate in the Punjab and Haryana High Court the same year and soon acquired a vast practice in the fields of civil, service, education, tax and corporate laws. Elevated as a Judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court at age 42 in 2006, he remained the youngest High Court Judge in the country until he resigned in December that year to resume his practice as a Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court of India.

Patwalia has presented several papers at various international law seminars and conferences across the world. He participated as a delegate from India in the 27th Session of the Human Rights Council of the United Nations General Assembly in 2017, and presented a paper at the 2019 Commonwealth Law Conference in Livingstone, Zambia, on ‘The process of Judicial Appointment, Developments & Transparency in Commonwealth Nations’.

Patwalia will join former J&K Governor NN Vohra, Justice SS Sodhi, Lt Gen SS Mehta (retd) and Gurbachan Jagat on the Board of the Tribune Trust.

