Amritsar: 41 students get job offers

Amritsar: A campus placement drive was organised by Mikuni India at Sri Sai Group of Institutes. Students of Sai Polytechnic College doing diplomas in mechanical, electrical, automobile participated. Principal Mukesh Gupta shared that Mikuni India is a multinational company, which was formed in 1923 and like last many years, this year too the company has shown confidence in our students by offering them jobs. The selections were made after company presentation, written examination and personal interview. Forty-one students were selected as per the selection process. Director (Placement) Sulakshyay Kumar Murgai said the selected students will undergo medical and after that their joining process will be done.

Lecture on Sardar Jaswant Singh Rai

The Department of Microbiology of Guru Nanak Dev University organised the Sardar Jaswant Singh Rai Memorial Lecture. This year, the award was conferred on Prof Gopal Nath of the Department of Microbiology, Institute of Medical Sciences, Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi. Prof Vasudha Sambyal, Nodal Officer, J S Rai Memorial Award, introduced the audience to the J S Rai Memorial Trust, its mission, contributions and past recipients of this award. A two-minute silence was observed to pay homage to late Prof Karamjit Singh Rai, founder of J S Rai Memorial Trust, who recently passed away. Dr Amarjeet Kaur, head of the Department of Microbiology, gave a brief profile of the department highlighting its achievements through the years. Dr Gopal Nath is among the pioneers of clinical bacteriophage therapy in India. He is also the founder and secretary of the Society for Bacteriophage Research and Therapy. He shared his personal experiences of using bacteriophage therapy in treating multidrug resistant clinical infections, one of the most challenging problems faced by the healthcare system.

Alumni Meet 2024

BBK DAV College for Women, Amritsar, organised an Alumni Meet 2024 to foster a strong sense of connection among its alumni. Based on the theme of Time to Reminisce, the event sought to rekindle and reinforce the bonds of yesteryear. Alumni from diverse backgrounds converged on a single platform to celebrate their accomplishments and share their journey. The occasion served as a bridge for the current batch to engage with the alumni network. In her welcome address to the distinguished alumni, Principal Dr Pushpinder Walia spoke on the enduring nature of the bond between alumni and their alma mater. She highlighted the profound impact that alumni can have on both personal and institutional levels, underscoring their role as invaluable partners in advancing the college's mission and vision.

Ambedkar’s birth anniv celebrated

Ashok Vatika Public School celebrated Dr B R Ambedkar's birth anniversary. Students of Class XII held a special assembly to pay a tribute to the great personality, who played a predominant role in the making of India's constitution. Not only this, he is always remembered for his struggle for the rights of Dalits and presented equality to the whole society. Remembering his contribution for the Indian politics and the welfare of Indian society, a student presented a brief speech on his life. They also enacted a play to highlight the atrocities committed on Dalits and Dr B R Ambedkar's struggle. The main points from the Constitution were displayed. The Preamble to the Indian Constitution was also read aloud following the national anthem. Principal Anchal Mahajan talked about the life of Dr Ambedkar and encouraged the students to treat all people equally. She suggested them to carry forward the legacy and to follow the path shown by him.

Ram Navami celebrated

DAV Public School, Lawrence Road, Amritsar, celebrated Ram Navami with a series of events. The festivities, marked by reverence and cultural vibrancy, showcased the rich heritage and values associated with Lord Rama. The celebrations commenced with a special assembly where students and faculty members gathered to offer prayers and invoke blessings. The atmosphere reverberated with devotional songs and recitation of poems. Dr Pallavi Sethi, principal of the school in her address, apprised the students of the eventful day. She advised the students to inculcate values of integrity, humility, bravery, forgiveness, care and compassion in their lives.

