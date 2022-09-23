Amritsar MC asks waste management firm to remove bins along roads

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 22

The Amritsar Municipal Corporation has asked the solid waste management company to remove roadside bins and start collecting garbage from markets and houses otherwise people would dump garbage on roadside bins.

MC chief Kumar Saurabh Raj and Joint Commissioner Hardeep Singh asked the company that if it was charging user charges for door-to-door garbage collection from commercial and domestic establishments why the collection of waste from domestic and commercial establishments was not being done thoroughly by it. Owing to lack of sincerity, most of the main roads and link roads of the city often witness garbage heaps.

MC officials stated that the company also lacked sufficient number of vehicles and other infrastructure. As per the contract, the company should have 270 vehicles every time. Of them, 250 vehicles should be operational and 20 vehicles will be kept as backup. The company also lacks other infrastructure and staff. As a result, piles of garbage can be seen on the roads.

On the directions of the Commissioner, Municipal Health Officer Kiran Kumar along with his team held a meeting with Averda company chief officials Amit Vajpayee and Vinay Chaudhary, who are handling the project. They assured that they would set right the entire system by the end of December 31.