Congress men protest I-T Dept notices from party office rooftop

Chandigarh, March 30

The city unit of the Congress today organised a protest against the BJP for “systemically thwarting India’s democracy by making illegal attempts to freeze the Congress party’s bank account”.

The party was peeved at the fresh notices from the Income Tax Department to pay Rs1,823 crore after “arbitrarily” reopening tax assessment cases of the past eight years.

In a press release issued here, Rajiv Sharma, spokesperson of the Chandigarh Congress, flayed the Chandigarh Administration for allegedly denying them the permission to protest against the alleged illegal, anti-democratic actions of the BJP. As a result, the agitated Congress workers were forced to climb to the rooftop of their party office where they raised slogans against the BJP while waving black flags.

Speaking on the occasion, HS Lucky, president of the local unit of the party, alleged, “It is highly unfair that the Income Tax Department has reopened the cases of the past eight years, which had earlier been duly assessed. This was done deliberately to starve the Congress of funds required to fight the ensuing Lok Sabha elections.”

Lucky alleged, “Such desperate action of the BJP also indicated that it is fast losing ground in the country and likely to be voted out of power in the coming elections. The Congress has decided to continue their protests against the BJP for ‘misusing the Central agencies to stifle the voice of the Opposition in the country’.”

