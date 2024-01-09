Stray cattle menace reaches airport, officials ‘unmoved’

Tribune News Service

Mohali, January 8

The stray cattle menace in Mohali is knocking on the doors of the Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport, Chandigarh, with cows, buffaloes and dogs soaking in the afternoon sun in the parking lots.

In the morning and evening hours, dozens of cows can be seen crossing the approach road near the Airport Chowk. Oblivious to the problem at hand, the horticulture wing of GMADA is busy planting flowering plants and ornamental plants along the road and on the road dividers.

The approach road to the airport presents a rude picture with a damaged welcome board, highlighting the callous attitude of GMADA.

A frequent visitor at the airport rued, “The welcome board was damaged before the G20 summit meeting in January and March. Roughly Rs 2 crore was spent on beautification works here. If it was not repaired then, what hope do we have now?”

“Sometimes, cattle from nearby villages cross the road while grazing during the morning and evening hours,” an official said, expressing his inability to curb the menace.

