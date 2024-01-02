Delhi MC delaying handover of sealed shops: BJP

Tribune News Service

Anshita Mehra

New Delhi, January 1

Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva has attacked the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-controlled Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) for allegedly delaying the handover of sealed shops in local shopping complexes to their owners despite the Supreme Court’s directions.

Order on Meat shops hurt religious sentiments The decision to reduce the minimum distance between meat shops and places of worship from 150m to 100m was taken to appease a specific community and could potentially hurt the religious sentiments of Delhi residents. Virendra Sachdeva, Delhi BJP Chief

He said Mayor Shelly Oberoi’s assurances to the public were in contrast to MCD’s subsequent moves to challenge the order regarding handover of sealed shops in the Supreme Court.

He said the shops were sealed due to minor issues regarding the renewal of licenses. He said the sealing numerous shops for the minor infraction of non-renewal of General Trade Licenses was in contrast with AAP’s promises to simplify the trade licensing system and. Traders allegedly received no prior warnings before their shops were sealed, he added.

The BJP leader accused the MCD of imposing hefty sanitation charges on traders and businesses, particularly nursing homes and small stalls and shops, despite previous opposition to such measures by the AAP leaders. He said traders failing to pay these charges were served notices to seal units.

Sachdeva further alleged that the decision to reduce the distance of meat shops from places of worship from 150 meters to 100 meters could hurt people’s sentiments. He alleged that the decision was taken to appease a specific community and could potentially hurt the religious sentiments of Delhi residents.

The Leader of the Opposition in the MCD, Raja Iqbal Singh, accused AAP councillors of corruption and operating parallel administrations.

