Yamunanagar-Jagadhri MC starts campaign against sale of single-use plastic items

Yamunanagar, November 13

To crack a whip on violators, the authorities of the Municipal Corporation, Yamunanagar-Jagadhri (MCYJ), have started a drive against the use and sale of banned single-use plastic items and polythene bags.

Ban on 19 plastic items A complete ban has been imposed on the sale and use of 19 single-use plastic items and polythene bags. Action is being taken against those selling and using these items. Ashok Kumar, deputy MC, MCYJ Items seized, violators challaned A civic body team seized 50 kg polythene carry bags and imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on a woman

The MC team also seized polythene carry bags from another person, who was allegedly supplying these to shopkeepers and issued him a challan of Rs 3,000

Under this drive, a team of the MCYJ raided at the house of a woman in Ekta Vihar Colony of Yamunanagar and recovered 50-kg banned polythene carry bags from there.

The team seized polythene bags and imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on the woman.

Govind Sharma, Sanitary Inspector of MCYJ, said he had received information on Friday that a large quantity of polythene bags was stored in Ekta Vihar Colony to supply these to shopkeepers.

He said they raided the house of the woman in Ekta Vihar Colony and took the consignment of polythene bags in its possession.

“The weight of the seized polythene bags was 50 kg. The woman was issued a challan of Rs 25,000,” said Govind Sharma.

Apart from this, the team of the MCYJ also caught a person from Tilak Nagar, who was allegedly supplying polythene carry bags to shopkeepers. The team imposed a fine of Rs 3,000 on him.

He further said they also got information that a man was supplying banned polythene bags to the shopkeepers in Tilak Nagar. “After getting information, we raided the spot and seized the banned polythene bags from the possession of the man, who was issued a challan of Rs 3,000,” said Govind Sharma.

Dheeraj Kumar, Additional Commissioner of MCYJ, said on the direction of Ayush Sinha, Commissioner of the MCYJ, a drive against the use and sale of banned single-use plastic items and polythene bags had started.

“The drive against banned single-use plastic items and polythene bags shall continue in future too,” said Dheeraj Kumar.

Ashok Kumar, Deputy Municipal Commissioner of MCYJ, said the use of single-use plastic items, including plastic spoons, glasses, ice-cream sticks, plates and cups had been banned on July 1, 2022. “A complete ban has been imposed on the sale and use of 19 single-use plastic items and polythene bags. Action is being taken against those selling and using these items,” said Ashok Kumar.

