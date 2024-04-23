Tardy lifting: No space for fresh arrivals in Kurukshetra grain markets

Tribune News Service

Nitish Sharma

Kurukshetra, April 22

Heavy arrivals coupled with tardy lifting has left the grain markets with little space for fresh arrivals. As per information, while about 3.70 lakh MT stocks have been procured in the district, around 35 per cent stock were lifted by the procurement agencies till April 21.

Due to the heavy arrivals at Thanesar grain market, parking space of the Brahma Sarovar and the mela ground of the Kurukshetra Development Board is also being used during the procurement season.

Madan Mohan Chhabra, chairman of 48-kos Tirtha Monitoring Committee, said: “It happens every year. We have raised the issue multiple times with officials concerned, but the space is still used to offload wheat and paddy crops. The parking outside the Brahma Sarovar and the mela ground is packed with wheat bags. It was included in the list of Swachh iconic places, but the offloading of produce leaves a lot of dust, residue, and rats in and around the Brahma Sarovar. Moreover the parking area suffers damage due to the plying of heavy trucks. Such things are not good for a tourist place. The government has been making alternative arrangements and we are hopeful that the issue will be resolved soon.”

Ashok Gupta, state president, Haryana State Grain Market Arthiya Association, said: “Tardy lifting has left the grain markets choking and the farmers have to wait to offload their produce. Contractors have failed to timely lift the produce from the grain markets.”

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Kurukshetra