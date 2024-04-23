Tardy lifting: No space for fresh arrivals in Kurukshetra grain markets

Nitish Sharma
Kurukshetra, April 22
Heavy arrivals coupled with tardy lifting has left the grain markets with little space for fresh arrivals. As per information, while about 3.70 lakh MT stocks have been procured in the district, around 35 per cent stock were lifted by the procurement agencies till April 21.
Due to the heavy arrivals at Thanesar grain market, parking space of the Brahma Sarovar and the mela ground of the Kurukshetra Development Board is also being used during the procurement season.
Madan Mohan Chhabra, chairman of 48-kos Tirtha Monitoring Committee, said: “It happens every year. We have raised the issue multiple times with officials concerned, but the space is still used to offload wheat and paddy crops. The parking outside the Brahma Sarovar and the mela ground is packed with wheat bags. It was included in the list of Swachh iconic places, but the offloading of produce leaves a lot of dust, residue, and rats in and around the Brahma Sarovar. Moreover the parking area suffers damage due to the plying of heavy trucks. Such things are not good for a tourist place. The government has been making alternative arrangements and we are hopeful that the issue will be resolved soon.”
Ashok Gupta, state president, Haryana State Grain Market Arthiya Association, said: “Tardy lifting has left the grain markets choking and the farmers have to wait to offload their produce. Contractors have failed to timely lift the produce from the grain markets.”
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Congress nominee's ‘Constitution forced on Goa’ remarks invite PM’s ire; BJP files complaint
A defiant Fernandes says he is ready for a debate on his con...
'My mother's mangalsutra was sacrificed for this country'; Priyanka Gandhi's blistering attack on PM
Priyanka was referring to Modi's allegations that the Congre...
Excise policy case: Arvind Kejriwal, Kavitha to remain in jail as Delhi court extends their judicial custody till May 7
They were produced before the court through video conference...
Misleading advertisements: Supreme Court turns heat on IMA; poses questions on alleged unethical conduct of its members
A Bench led by Justice Hima Kohli expands scope of hearing a...
Why is Prime Minister Narendra Modi building on ‘M’ factor, is low voter turnout in Phase 1 the reason?
Attacking the Congress using the ‘M’—manifesto, ‘mangalsutra...