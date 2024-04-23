Hisar, Bhiwani mandis choked with wheat due to tardy lifting of stock

Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Hisar, April 22

With the resumption of procurement operations today, government data reveals that fresh stock of 2.62 lakh MT of wheat arrived in the grain markets across the state, putting the total figure of wheat arrival at 51 lakh MT.

According to data, the government has issued ‘J form’ after the purchase of 40 lakh MT wheat till this evening. However, despite the efforts by the authorities in many districts, the mandis are still choked with wheat grain due to slow lifting of the procured stock. Official sources said about 21% of procured wheat had been lifted from the mandis in Hisar and Bhiwani districts, and the situation was no better in other districts as well.

Farmers in Bhiwani district protested against the slow process of procurement, purchase and payment and held the administration and government responsible for the losses caused by untimely rains in the last couple of days.

Activists of the All India Kisan Sabha visited the Bhiwani grain market and alleged mismanagement by the administration. A five-member delegation, led by Kisan Sabha district president Ramphal Deshwal, visited the mandi and alleged that lakhs of quintals of mustard and wheat lying in the open got soaked in rain. “It is the result of mismanagement,” said Om Prakash, district vice-president of the sabha.

He urged the administration to expedite the pace of procurement and lifting process, and said tarpaulins should be provided to protect the stocks from rain. “Despite our requests, the administration did not pay heed, which resulted in losses to the farmers. The procurement process has also been delayed as the authorities are not purchasing the stock due to moisture,” he claimed.

Meanwhile, Haryana Pradesh Vyapar Mandal president Bajrang Garg said so far about 51 lakh MT wheat had arrived in the grain markets in the state. Due to the non-purchase and lifting of wheat by the government, farmers and commission agents were facing a lot of problems. “The claims of the government regarding purchase, lifting and payment of wheat and mustard have failed,” he said.

