BJP is biggest threat to women in country: Atishi

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 2

Delhi ministers Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj on Thursday attacked Lt-Governor VK Saxena and the BJP over the sacking of “illegally” appointed contractual employees of the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW), alleging that the saffron party is the “biggest threat” to women in the country.

Atishi said, “The DCW staff, who helped thousands of rape victims, acid attack survivors, domestic abuse victims and provided justice to lakhs of women through its helpline, has been ordered to be removed from the commission by the L-G. The BJP-led Central Government gives tickets to rapists by garlanding them and ruins the commission that fights for the rights of victimised, helpless women. The whole country should know: The biggest threat to women in this country is BJP,” she said.

Her cabinet colleague Bharadwaj accused the L-G of stopping all the good work of the Delhi government.

