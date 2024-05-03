BJP is biggest threat to women in country: Atishi

New Delhi, May 2
Delhi ministers Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj on Thursday attacked Lt-Governor VK Saxena and the BJP over the sacking of “illegally” appointed contractual employees of the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW), alleging that the saffron party is the “biggest threat” to women in the country.
Atishi said, “The DCW staff, who helped thousands of rape victims, acid attack survivors, domestic abuse victims and provided justice to lakhs of women through its helpline, has been ordered to be removed from the commission by the L-G. The BJP-led Central Government gives tickets to rapists by garlanding them and ruins the commission that fights for the rights of victimised, helpless women. The whole country should know: The biggest threat to women in this country is BJP,” she said.
Her cabinet colleague Bharadwaj accused the L-G of stopping all the good work of the Delhi government.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rahul Gandhi to fight Raebareli, Congress fields Kishori Lal Sharma against Smriti Irani in Amethi
Since 1967, when Amethi saw its first election Gandhis have ...
BJP drops tainted Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh from Kaiserganj, but gives ticket to his son
Congress alleges saffron party rewarded man accused of sexua...
Man gives triple talaq to wife in moving train, then beat her up before fleeing
An FIR was finally lodged and a manhunt launched for the acc...
India lodges protest as Beijing builds infra in PoK’s Shaksgam
Calls it bid to unilaterally alter situation on ground