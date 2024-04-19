Sirsa farmers on edge over slow wheat lifting

Anil Kakkar

Sirsa, April 18

The grain markets in the district are bustling with activity as a total of 1,78,233 metric tonnes (MT) of wheat already having arrived at the mandis. However, there’s a hitch — the wheat lifting is moving at a slow pace.

Despite the need for 90 trucks to transport the grains, only 70 have made it to the market so far. This delay has put farmers on edge, especially with the looming threat of potential crop damage in case of adverse weather.

Raman Singh, a farmer from Arniawali village, shared his frustration, saying despite spending two days at the market, he was struggling to find adequate storage space for his crop. Echoing similar sentiments, farmer Dalip Singh voiced his concerns over the snail-paced lifting process. He lamented the sluggishness of contractors and expressed fear of rain damaging the crop left unattended at the market. Dalip emphasised the inefficient drainage infrastructure in the grain market, raising alarms about potential crop damage during rainfall.

The procurement statistics reveal that various markets and purchasing centres in the district have seen the procurement of 1,78,233 MT of wheat. Among them, the Food and Supply Department, HAFED, and the Haryana Warehousing Corporation have played significant roles. In markets of Sirsa, Kalanwali, Dabwali, Rania, Jeaewan Nagar, Ellenabad, Bani, Kharian, Nathusari Chopta, Mallekan and Bappan, the wheat procurement process has been completed, with ongoing procurement in other district markets.

Addressing the situation, Sirsa Arhtiya Association president Manohar Mehta said efforts were underway to streamline the lifting process along with procurement. Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner RK Sharma, accompanied by local administrative officials, visited the market to assess the situation and provide necessary directives. for the crop lifting.

