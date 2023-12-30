Zoological Park to use eco-friendly technology: Himachal CM

Tribune News Service

Shimla, December 29

A steering committee, led by the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests-cum-Chief Wildlife, has been constituted to ensure time-bound completion of the ‘Zoological Park’ at Bankhandi in the Dehra area of Kangra.

To be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 619 crore, the project will be developed in three phases with the first phase likely to be made operational by December 2024. The project aims to provide visitors an immersive experience regarding wildlife, biodiversity and Himalayan ecology.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said the park had been designed to leverage the tourism potential of the region so as to positively impact the local economy. “The initiative reflects the state government’s commitment to sustainable development and environmental conservation. We are working towards making Kangra district a tourism capital of the state,” he said.

The park will feature diverse exhibits, including an orientation centre, walk-in aviary zone, animal exhibits showcasing different landscapes and themed zones like Kamyak Van (Scrubland), Dvaita Van (Dense Forest), Chitrakoot (Herbivore zone) and Dandak Van (Carnivore Zone). An aquatic zone, nocturnal house and a safari-like experience on a monorail will be its other attractions.

The Chief Minister said to cater to the needs of the visitors, the Zoological Park would also provide facilities such as cafeteria, picnic areas, biodiversity court and an eco-village showcasing Himachali culture and heritage. The commitment to eco-friendly practices includes recycling and sustainable procurement methods. It will also go a long way in providing employment and self-employment avenues to the local people, he added.

The Zoological Park’s master layout plan and preliminary project report have already been prepared as part of the initial project requirements. The tentative project cost of Rs 619 crore encompasses eco-friendly technologies, renewable energy sources such as solar power and efficient waste management systems to minimise the ecological footprint, he said.

“The Zoological Park in Kangra district is poised to become a significant landmark, drawing visitors from far and wide to witness the grand story of biodiversity looped with the rich cultural heritage of the region,” said the Chief Minister.

