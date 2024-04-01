Dare BJP to cross 200 seats: TMC

PTI

Krishnanagar, March 31

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday mocked the BJP-led NDA’s target of winning 400-plus seats in the Lok Sabha polls and challenged the saffron party to win at least 200 seats.

Won’t allow CAA in Bengal The CAA is a trap to turn legal citizens into foreigners. Once you implement the CAA, the NRC will follow. We will neither allow the CAA nor the NRC in West Bengal. Mamata Banerjee, West Bengal Chief Minister

The TMC chief reaffirmed her refusal to allow the enforcement of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in the state and cautioned the people that applying for citizenship under the CAA would turn an applicant into a foreigner and urged them not to apply for it.

“The BJP is saying ‘400 paar’, I challenge them to cross the 200-seat benchmark first. In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly poll, they aimed for 200-plus seats, but had to stop at 77. Some of these 77 MLAs have since joined us,” she said while campaigning for TMC candidate Mahua Moitra.

Dubbing the BJP a ‘jumla’ party, the TMC supremo accused it of “peddling lies” regarding the CAA, stating “Modi’s guarantee on CAA is a zero guarantee.” “The CAA is a trap to turn legal citizens into foreigners. Once you implement the CAA, the NRC will follow. We will neither allow the CAA nor the NRC in West Bengal,” Banerjee said.

