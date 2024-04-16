Kavitha sent to judicial custody till April 23

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 15

A Delhi court on Monday sent BRS leader K Kavitha to judicial custody till April 23 in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case. The CBI told the court that she did not cooperate with its investigation and “deliberately gave evasive replies contrary to the evidence on record”.

She was produced before the court as her three-day custody expired on April 15. The CBI did not seek an extension of her police custody but sought 14-day judicial custody instead.

Meanwhile, making its 17th arrest in the Delhi excise policy-linked money laundering case, the ED today took into custody one Chanpreet Singh, who allegedly “managed” AAP funds for the Goa Assembly elections.

He was taken into custody under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), ED sources said. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal was arrested last month in connection with the case and is currently lodged in Tihar Jail under judicial custody. Chanpreet was earlier arrested by the CBI too in the same case. The money laundering case emanated from the CBI FIR.

