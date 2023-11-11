PSA slapped on bovine smuggler in Reasi district

Jammu, November 10
Reasi District Magistrate Vishesh Paul Mahajan on Friday slapped the Public Safety Act on a notorious bovine smuggler.
The accused has been identified as Mohammad Azam, a resident of Kothian tehsil, who has been convicted by the courts in multiple FIRs registered in various police stations, including Sunderbani, Akhnoor and Pouni.
“His repeated criminal acts of bovine smuggling were considered a threat to public order and tranquility in the district” an official informed.
“The District Magistrate, Reasi, has reiterated that anyone found involved in disturbing the public order and tranquility shall be strictly dealt with under the law. There shall be zero tolerance and no leniency to the anti-social elements involved in bovine smuggling, illegal mining and drug trafficking” the official said.
