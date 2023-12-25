Two dead, 12 injured as minibus plunges into gorge in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi

PTI

Jammu, December 25

Two people were killed and 12 injured on Monday when a minibus carrying passengers from a wedding party skidded off the road and plunged into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district, police said.

The bus was travelling from Balmatkote to Badar when the accident took place near Dhamini around 6 am, Chassana SHO Suman Singh said.

A rescue operation was launched immediately and one man—identified as Mohd Ashraf (25)—was found dead. Thirteen others, including nine girls aged between three and 19 years, were taken to hospital.

One of the critically injured people—17-year-old Tahir Ahmad—succumbed while being shifted to Rajouri for specialised treatment, the officer said.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Jammu #Kashmir #Reasi