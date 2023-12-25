 Two dead, 12 injured as minibus plunges into gorge in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • J & K
  • Two dead, 12 injured as minibus plunges into gorge in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi

Two dead, 12 injured as minibus plunges into gorge in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi

Bus was travelling from Balmatkote to Badar when the accident took place

Two dead, 12 injured as minibus plunges into gorge in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi

Photo for representation. iStock



PTI

Jammu, December 25

Two people were killed and 12 injured on Monday when a minibus carrying passengers from a wedding party skidded off the road and plunged into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district, police said.

The bus was travelling from Balmatkote to Badar when the accident took place near Dhamini around 6 am, Chassana SHO Suman Singh said.

A rescue operation was launched immediately and one man—identified as Mohd Ashraf (25)—was found dead. Thirteen others, including nine girls aged between three and 19 years, were taken to hospital.

One of the critically injured people—17-year-old Tahir Ahmad—succumbed while being shifted to Rajouri for specialised treatment, the officer said.

 

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Jammu #Kashmir #Reasi


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Meme-makers poke fun at holidaymakers as roads leading to Manali jam-packed on Christmas eve

2
Punjab

Rainy weather expected in region around New Year, predicts weatherman

3
Sports

After suspending Wrestling Federation of India, Sports Ministry requests IOA to constitute ad-hoc committee to manage affairs

4
India

Nicaragua-bound flight carrying over 300 Indians allowed to resume journey after three days of grounding in France

5
Punjab

He got martyred everyday: Kin of Lt Col who dies after 8 yrs in coma

6
Entertainment

Wedding photos of Arbaaz Khan and Shura Khan are all about love

7
J & K

Brig among three Army officers shifted over death of 3 civilians

8
Entertainment

Sunny Deol talks about his equation with Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan

9
Punjab

Punjab government withdraws decision to sound mourning notes on martyrdom day of younger ‘Sahibzadas’

10
Punjab

Rape accused from Punjab’s Fatehgarh Sahib flees custody after being detained at Delhi airport on arrival from Bahrain

Don't Miss

View All
UNESCO award for Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli
Amritsar

UNESCO award for Amritsar's Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court
Punjab

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali
Himachal

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists
Himachal

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists

Self-propelled Shimla train on track after trial
Himachal

Self-propelled train on heritage Kalka-Shimla track after trial

Illegal mining turns Ropar bridge wobbly, may collapse
Punjab

Illegal mining turns Ropar bridge wobbly, may collapse

When Preity Zinta bought wrong player for Punjab Kings at IPL auctions, know what happens next
Trending

When Preity Zinta bought wrong player for Punjab Kings at IPL auction, know what happened next

Watch viral video of a series of cars bump into each other on Bengaluru road
Trending

Watch viral video of a series of cars bump into each other on Bengaluru road

Top News

Newsclick portal's HR head Amit Chakravarty moves Delhi court seeking to turn approver in UAPA case

Newsclick portal's HR head Amit Chakravarty moves Delhi court seeking to turn approver in UAPA case

Chakravarty moved the application before Special Judge Harde...

3 days after being detained, plane carrying 303 passengers, mostly Indians, expected to take off for India today

3 days after being detained in France, plane with 303 passengers to land at Mumbai airport this afternoon

The plane had taken off from the airport at Vatry near Paris...

Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande to visit Rajouri sector today to review ongoing counter-terrorist operations

Army chief General Manoj Pande arrives in Jammu to review security situation amid anti-terror operation in Poonch

4 Army personnel were killed and 3 injured in a terrorist at...

Cold wave tightens grip on north India, dense fog at various places

Cold wave tightens grip on north India; dense fog at various places; Delhi airport issues passenger advisory

Fog blankets Punjab and Haryana

I have severed ties with wrestling and have nothing to do with the sport, says Brij Bhushan

I have severed all ties with wrestling and have nothing to do with the sport, says Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

Says his upcoming meeting with Union Home Minister Amit will...


Cities

View All

BSF arrests 3 men, seizes 525 gm heroin dropped by drone near border in Amritsar

BSF arrests 3 men, seizes 525 gm heroin dropped by drone near border in Amritsar

Karampura residents oppose PUDA move to dismantle roads

NGO holds awareness rally against use of Chinese string by kite flyers

Lack of public conveniences in markets inconvenience visitors

Come December 30, Vande Bharat Express train to halt at railway station in Amritsar

Surge in Ayushman admissions in Chandigarh

Surge in Ayushman admissions in Chandigarh

Inquiry committee indicts three Chandigarh civic body employees

Private schools profiling parents for admission

Carjackers target realtor’s brother

FOSWAC flags stray dog, Dadu Majra dump issues

Despite improvement, Delhi air quality in ‘severe’ category

Despite improvement, Delhi air quality in ‘severe’ category

Appoint DJB officials soon, directs Atishi

Hospital sexual harassment case: Ensure stringent action: Minister to Chief Secretary

Delhi Metro completes 21 years of operations

‘Mai bhi Kejriwal’ drive extended till December 30

Crime incidents, kar sewa to plug breaches during floods stood out

Crime incidents, kar sewa to plug breaches during floods stood out

Goods worth lakhs reduced to ashes in fire at godown

He got martyred everyday: Kin of Lt Col who dies after 8 yrs in coma

Grassroots hockey league kicks off

Theatre fest ends on a colourful note

STF major crackdown on drugs led to 34.73 kg heroin recovery, 64 arrests

STF major crackdown on drugs led to 34.73 kg heroin recovery, 64 arrests

165 rolls of Chinese string seized, 2 held

Woman among 5 booked for usurping Rs 1-cr property

Lying unused, GLADA vendor market in a state of neglect

Building completion certificates issued for only 1.21% approved maps: Report

Music lovers swayed by soulful strains of sarod, sitar

Music lovers swayed by soulful strains of sarod, sitar

Hawks pip varsity, lift liberals hockey title

Rotary Club holds eye check-up camp at Fatehgarh Sahib

Kin seek FIR against singer