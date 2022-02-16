Channi can do wonders in 5 yrs: Shukla

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 15

Rajeev Shukla, in-charge, Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC), was in the city today. Addressing a press conference, he said Charanjit Singh Channi had done a marvellous work in 111 days. He has scored 111 marks from 100 by doing works which otherwise were impossible to complete in such a short span of time.

“He has made electricity free up to 2 kW for domestic use, Rs 3 per unit up to 7 kW for domestic customers, cancelled expensive agreements for buying electricity to name a few. In fact, the works done by him in 111 days cannot be counted. There are many more bills which are lying pending with the Governor as they could not be signed,” he said.

He said he want to appeal to the people of Punjab to vote in favour of the Congress so that they were able to form the government and work towards the development of the state.

“A person who can make so many changes in 111 days can do wonders in five years. He will take the state to new heights with his progressive approach. He should be given a chance by the people of the state,” he said.

Talking about Arvind Kejriwal’s Delhi model, he said the efficiency of the Delhi model was seen during the peak of Covid-19 when patients came to Punjab to seek treatment as they were unable to find beds in Delhi hospitals.