Ludhiana: DAV Public School, Pakhowal Road, Ludhiana, in collaboration with the Switch for Change Foundation organised the ‘Badlaav: Plastic se Azadi’ campaign in August. During the campaign, staff and students of the school collected single-use plastic from households and deposited waste in the school for recycling. The focus was on curbing the use of single-use plastics.

Science teachers discussed the harmful effects of plastic. Students eagerly participated in these conversations, shared their stories and ideas to contribute towards making India a plastic-free nation. Principal Dr Satwant Kaur Bhullar said such campaigns added to the holistic development of the students. Eco Club coordinator Puja Singh shared that it was inspiring to witness young minds brimming with innovative solutions and a genuine concern for the environment. TNS

Guru Nanak School, Model Town

Ludhiana: Guru Nanak International Public School, Model Town, organised a story narration and story-writing competition for students. Different activities were organised to hone their creative skills. Story-narration and story-writing competitions were organised for Grade X and Grade XI, respectively. The themes of the story narration were moral values, patriotism, drug abuse and brother and sister bond. For the story writing contest, a picture was displayed and the students created stories on the spot. Five students from each house participated in both the competitions. TNS

Students of CT University play kabaddi during the National Sports Day celebrations.

Sports Day observed at CT varsity

Ludhiana: Students of CT University, Ferozepur Road, competed in different sports events to observe National Sports Day, which is celebrated to commemorate the birth anniversary of the former Indian hockey player, Major Dhyan Chand.

Students from School of Pharmaceutical Sciences, School of Healthcare and Paramedical Sciences, School of Humanities and Physical Education, School of Engineering and Technology, CT Degree College and School of Law took part in the competition. Chairman Harpreet Singh and vice-chancellor Dr Abhishek Tripathi also attended the celebrations. OC

NSPS 2nd in folk song Contest

Ludhiana: Students of Nankana Sahib Public School (NSPS), Gill Park, secured second position in the folk song competition of Ludhiana Sahodaya Schools Complex at Harkrishan Public School, Daba Road, Ludhiana. As many as 25 teams participated in the contest. TNS

Students of GNN College at Doraha perform during the founder's birth anniversary event on Thursday.

GNN College founder’s anniversary

Doraha: In order to commemorate the birth anniversary of the late founder and president of GNN College, Dr Ishwar Singh, a cultural function was organised in Dr Ishwar Singh Memorial Hall of the college on Thursday.

Students of the college and GN Model Senior Secondary School presented dance and theatrical performances and sung songs, including folk songs. Dr Gursaran Sidhu was the chief guest while Payal SDM Jasleen Bhullar was the guest of honour.

President Roop Brar and committee members spoke about the services of the founder president. Colonel Rupy Brar, Major Bhupinder Dhillon, Balwant Singh Dua, Harjeet Kaur and Jathedar Ram Singh were honoured on the occasion.

