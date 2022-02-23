Doctor couple attacked; robbed of Rs2,500, valuables at Ladhowal

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: A doctor couple doing nature photography was attacked by unknown persons with sharp weapons at Ladhowal. The assailants also snatched cash and valuables from them. The Ladhowal police on Monday registered a case against the unknown persons and launched a probe to identify them. Dr Daljit Singh, a surgeon in a hospital, told the police that he along with his wife Gunamrit Kaur, a gynaecologist, had gone to the countryside to do some photography on Monday. “We parked our car on the road and started doing nature photography. Two motorcycle-borne persons stopped near us and attacked us with a sword. I suffered serious head injuries, while my wife suffered only minor injuries,” revealed Dr Daljit Singh. The robbers snatched Rs 2,500 and some other valuables from them and fled. The doctor said he then rushed to the nearby hospital for treatment. He received several stitches on his head. Investigating officer ASI Raj Kumar said CCTV cameras of the area are being scanned to get clues about the robbers and soon they would be nabbed. A photograph of a robber was also clicked by the doctor and it was handed over to the police.