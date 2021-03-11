Karate students honoured at Govt College for Girls in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 17

Government College for Girls, Ludhiana, in collaboration with the Punjab Karate Federation, organised a prize distribution function on the college premises to honour karate students.

Karate students showcased their talent on the stage. As many as 30 trophies were awarded to regular and hardworking students, five to students holding state and national achievers and two for best achievers.

Gurpreet Gogi, MLA, Ludhiana (West), was the chief guest on the occasion, and Suresh Goyal, president, AAP was the guest of honour. Principal, Suman Lata gave a warm welcome to the guests of the day.

While addressing the students, MLA Gurpreet Gogi encouraged the students to take part in such activities for their overall development. He also offered financial help to students those who are in need. Nivedita Sharma, Head of Physical Education Department, proposed the vote of thanks.