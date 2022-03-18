Man arrested for raping 20-yr-old girl

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 17

A 20-year-old physically challenged girl was allegedly raped by a man at Sherpur. The Police Division 6 on Wednesday registered a case of rape against the man, Jatinder Baba of Ranjit Nagar, Sherpur, and arrested him at night.

The girl in a complaint to the police said a few months back she used to work at a doctor’s clinic, where Jatinder Baba used to come. She developed friendship with him and started talking to him on phone.

The girl said she opened her own ‘clinic’ and Jatinder helped her in all respects. Due to our friendship, Jatinder Baba had been frequently visiting her ‘clinic’.

On March 13 night, when she was closing her ‘clinic’, Jatinder, in an inebriate state, barged into the clinic and asked for sexual favour. He then raped her and also threatened her with dire consequences if she tells someone about it.