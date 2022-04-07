BJP MP demands SC-monitored SIT probe into killings of Kashmiri Pandits

Ravi S Singh

New Delhi, April 7

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Kumar Modi on Thursday demanded Supreme Court-monitored SIT probe into the mass killings and exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley.

Raising the matter during Zero Hour in the Rajya Sabha, Modi said the probe must be headed by a Supreme Court Judge.

“A large number of FIRs was registered in the matter of atrocities against the Pandits, but there had been no conviction,” Modi said, and added the victims have not got justice even after 32 years.

He demanded reopening of the cases and fresh investigations of the FIRs so that they are taken to logical conclusions.

The issue of exodus of the Pandits has become a cause celebre after the release of ‘The Kashmir Files’ movie which depicts in graphic details the cruelties heaped on them.