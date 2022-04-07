BJP MP demands SC-monitored SIT probe into killings of Kashmiri Pandits

Ravi S Singh
New Delhi, April 7
BJP Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Kumar Modi on Thursday demanded Supreme Court-monitored SIT probe into the mass killings and exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley.
Raising the matter during Zero Hour in the Rajya Sabha, Modi said the probe must be headed by a Supreme Court Judge.
“A large number of FIRs was registered in the matter of atrocities against the Pandits, but there had been no conviction,” Modi said, and added the victims have not got justice even after 32 years.
He demanded reopening of the cases and fresh investigations of the FIRs so that they are taken to logical conclusions.
The issue of exodus of the Pandits has become a cause celebre after the release of ‘The Kashmir Files’ movie which depicts in graphic details the cruelties heaped on them.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Pakistan crisis LIVE updates: Supreme Court to deliver verdict at 7.30 pm PST; Deputy Speaker's ruling prima facie violates Article 95, says CJI
Riot police deployed outside the apex court
US warns India against aligning with Russia
India has declined to level sanctions against Russia, as oth...
ED questions former CM Omar Abdullah in connection with J&K Bank scam
Omar was asked to visit the ED office in New Delhi on Thursd...
BJP wary of AAP, wants Anurag Thakur as new Himachal CM: Manish Sisodia
Says the BJP wants to make the big change as it fears defeat...