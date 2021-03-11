India, France agree to tackle terror, deepen cooperation

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 5

India and France have agreed to jointly tackle terrorism and the challenges in the Indo-Pacific region, stated a joint statement issued after Prime Minister Narendra Modi met French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris on Wednesday.

Delighted to meet my friend President Emmanuel Macron. We talked at length about bilateral as well as global issues. India and France are proud development partners. Narendra Modi, Prime Minister

The two countries will continue to develop new partnerships in various formats with like-minded countries in the region

The two “strongly condemn all forms of terrorism, including the use of terrorist proxies and cross-border terror”

PM Modi returned to India on Thursday after having meeting with Macron. It was PM’s last engagement of his three-nation European tour, during which he held several bilateral meetings to discuss collaboration in trade, energy and green technology.

The joint statement noted that India and France had built one of the premier strategic partnerships for advancing peace, stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region and that they shared a vision of a free, open and rules-based commitment to international law and respect for sovereignty.

Besides bilateral cooperation, India and France will continue to develop new partnerships in various formats with like-minded countries in the region and within regional organisations, the statement said.

It also asserted that counter-terrorism cooperation was a cornerstone of the Indo-French strategic partnership, particularly in the Indo-Pacific region.

