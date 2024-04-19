 Patiala: Three deaths in two months, stray dog population sparks concerns : The Tribune India

  Patiala
  Patiala: Three deaths in two months, stray dog population sparks concerns

Patiala: Three deaths in two months, stray dog population sparks concerns

Patiala: Three deaths in two months, stray dog population sparks concerns

File photo



Tribune News Service

Mohit Khanna

Patiala, April 18

In a chilling series of events, three people, including an 11-year-old child and an 80-year-old man, were tragically killed in the past two months in Patiala district due to fatal attacks by stray dogs. The incidents have brought the long-standing debate surrounding animal birth control (ABC) measures into the spotlight.

Statistics reveal a disturbing surge in both the population of stray dogs and the number of dog bite cases in the district. Data from Health Department indicates a significant rise from 13,000 reported dog bite cases in 2022 to an estimated 16,000 in 2023 alone. Over the past three months, Patiala district has witnessed over 6,000 reported dog bite cases, resulting in three tragic fatalities.

The severity of the situation becomes more evident when examining the month-to-month progression of dog bite incidents. In January, 1,941 cases were recorded, escalating to 2,078 cases in February, and reaching a staggering 2,102 cases in March. If this trend persists, experts fear that the number of dog bite cases may surpass the 20,000 mark by the end of the year.

Strangely, except the area falling under municipal corporation, no animal birth control (ABC) programme is being carried out check the rising population of stray dogs in the district.

Dr Prapti Bajaj, campaign director of the Compassion for Animals Welfare Association, who spearheads the ABC initiative in the city, shed light on ongoing efforts to address the stray dog population. She said that her organisation had conducted around 1,500 dog sterilisation till December last year.

The project faced setbacks after Bajaj raised concerns about the presence of rabies among some dogs, advocating for their euthanasia.

Following a temporary halt, sterilisation efforts resumed in March, focusing primarily on stray dogs within the city limits.

2,102 CASES RECORDED IN MARCH

The severity of the situation becomes more evident when examining the month-to-month progression of dog bite incidents in Patiala district. In January, 1,941 cases were recorded, escalating to 2,078 cases in February, and reaching a staggering 2,102 cases in March. If this trend persists, experts fear that the number of dog bite cases may surpass the 20,000 mark by the end of the year.

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

