Compensation delayed, Bathinda farmers protest

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, March 20

The meeting of farmers under the banner of Bharatiya Kisan Union Ekta Ugrahan and gas pipeline officials at the Deputy Commissioner’s office regarding the compensation for laying gas pipeline remain inconclusive, irked over which farmers staged a protest in front of the main gate of the District Adminitration Complex and the protesters shouted slogans.

In this regard, district president Shingara Singh Mann, who is leading the delegation of farmers, said that the lawyers of the company sitting in the meeting accused that the farmers who were opposing the gas pipeline had swords in their hands, due to which the atmosphere flared up.

Further, farmer leader alleged that after this, when the company lawyers talked of some compensation, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Development), who came to the meeting, took the oil company’s side and completely shrunk the compensation amount, he added.

Alleging that the company officials made false accusations against them, the farmers raised slogans against Bathinda district administration alleging that they did not turn up for the meeting.

The farmer leaders also alleged that farmers are irked over the company delaying compensation of Rs 24 lakh per acre for the pipeline laid in the fields on May 15, due to which finally they led a siege at Talwandi Sabo on Tuesday under leadership of the union. SDM Talwandi Sabo and the district police officers had arranged a meeting of the farmers with the DC and the chief officers of the company today.

‘ADC shrunk compensation amount’

BKU Ekta Ugrahan’s Shingara Singh Mann alleged that the ADC (Development), who came to the meeting, took the oil company’s side and shrunk the amount to be paid to them for laying gas pipeline in their fields.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) #Farmers Protest