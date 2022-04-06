Patwari's 'aide' held for accepting Rs1K bribe

Tribune News Service

Fazilka: The Vigilance Bureau has nabbed an alleged aide of a patwari for accepting a bribe of Rs1,000 in Fazilka. The action was taken on the basis of a complaint registered on the anti-corruption helpline. Ashok Kumar of Jalalabad had uploaded a video on the helpline of bribe being accepted by Kulwant Singh, an alleged ‘aide’ of the patwari, for amending the revenue record related to purchase of land. OC

Outsourced staff protest layoffs

Chandigarh: Outsourced employees of the Tourism Department protested against the decision to layoff 50 staff members who worked for six to 12 years. Om Parkash, general secretary, Joint Action Committee of Retired Employees of Board Corporation and Cooperative Societies, said the decision was contrary to CM’s promise to provide jobs to the youth.