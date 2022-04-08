Refund Rs 94 cr exam fee to students: SAD

Chandigarh, April 7
Reacting to a report published in these columns today, the SAD today asked Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to ensure the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) does not fleece students and immediately return Rs 94 crore collected as fee from them for conduct of examinations that were never held.
Former Education Minister Daljit Singh Cheema said: “The excuse given by the board that it had printed theexam papers does not hold any water. Printing costs are only a small part of the entire exercise. If necessary, a small amount can be deducted from the Rs 1,100 taken from each student.” He said it was shocking that the education board was now demanding Rs 800 from each student for a hard copy of the result.
“Students should be given the certificate free of cost,” the former minister said. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
RBI maintains status quo; leaves benchmark lending rate unchanged at 4 per cent
This is the 11th time in a row that the Monetary Policy Comm...
Pakistan political crisis LIVE updates: PM Imran Khan to address nation today, calls Cabinet meeting
Parliament dissolution illegal, no-trust vote against Imran ...
Video: Seer issues 'rape threat' to a ‘community’ if any Hindu girl is teased in UP’s Khairabad
It is alleged that when his procession reached near a mosque...
2 alleged Pakistani spies in US try to hack President's secret service, arrested
Alleged ISI cell was trying to intrude into security agencie...
Lankan fuel pumps may go dry by April end; India's USD 500 million credit line exhausting rapidly
Sri Lanka is facing its worst economic crisis since its inde...