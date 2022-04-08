Refund Rs 94 cr exam fee to students: SAD

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 7

Reacting to a report published in these columns today, the SAD today asked Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to ensure the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) does not fleece students and immediately return Rs 94 crore collected as fee from them for conduct of examinations that were never held.

Former Education Minister Daljit Singh Cheema said: “The excuse given by the board that it had printed theexam papers does not hold any water. Printing costs are only a small part of the entire exercise. If necessary, a small amount can be deducted from the Rs 1,100 taken from each student.” He said it was shocking that the education board was now demanding Rs 800 from each student for a hard copy of the result.

“Students should be given the certificate free of cost,” the former minister said. —

#PSEB