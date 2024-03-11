Rs 5 crore penalty imposed on vendors for invalid bills: Punjab FM Harpal Cheema

Chandigarh, March 10
Finance Minister Harpal Cheema on Sunday said under the ‘Bill Liyao, Inam Pao’ scheme, a penalty of Rs 5.16 crore had been imposed on vendors for issuing invalid bills, with a substantial portion of Rs 4.01 crore already recovered, marking a milestone in the state’s efforts to promote tax compliance and transparency.
Cheema highlighted the success of the scheme, revealing that 1,403 winners had been given prizes worth Rs 56.58 lakh for their participation till date. The scheme encouraged consumers to upload their purchase bills on ‘Mera Bill’ app on August 21, 2023, he added.
The minister disclosed that out of 65,443 bills uploaded on the app, 1,512 notices were issued to vendors for billing discrepancies and 642 of these cases had been settled. He emphasised the scheme’s impact on improving tax revenue systems and the active role of the public in achieving this goal. The ‘Mera Bill’ app has also led to 108 new GST registrations, indicating a positive trend in tax compliance, said Cheema.
The minister also clarified that the bills for petroleum products (crude oil, petrol, diesel, aviation turbine fuel and natural gas), liquor, out-of-state purchases, and B2B transactions were not eligible for the scheme. He emphasised that only bills for purchases made within the last month were considered for the draw, ensuring the scheme’s fairness and effectiveness.
