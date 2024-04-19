Mount Carmel School, Zirakpur, conducts assembly to start new session

The faculty of the school rolled out red carpet for their students. Teachers conducted an assembly to start the session 2024-25 with enthusiasm and warmth. The assembly started by invoking the blessings of the Almighty, followed by soulful recital by Teachers’ Choir. With smiles on their faces and cheers in their hearts, the faculty welcomed each student back with open arms, for years filled with growth, connection, and success. School Principal Rashmi Ivy Rafi shared her views by saying ‘Your presence fills our halls with warmth and excitement. Let’s embark on this new journey together with hearts full of determination, minds open to learning, and spirits lifted by friendship. Here’s to a year of sweet surprises, cherished memories, and endless possibilities!”

