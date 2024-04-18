Saffron Public School, Phagwara

The school not only provides education but also instils a sense of social responsibility in its students from a young age. Various programmes are organised periodically to achieve this goal. Recently, with the support of the Smile Foundation, a programme was held on the school premises. The event was inaugurated by Principal Dr Sandeepa Sood, symbolising the enlightenment of knowledge. Jitendra Kumar, representing the Smile Foundation, encouraged the students to participate in fundraising efforts to assist the less fortunate. A poignant film was screened to foster empathy towards the struggles of the underprivileged. Dr Sandeepa Sood emphasised that alongside academics, the school aims to cultivate a spirit of humanitarianism among its students, integral to the ‘Saffron’ curriculum. The ethos of social service is ingrained in the students from their formative years. In today’s world, marred by conflicts such as those in Ukraine and Russia, fostering values like love, compassion, and empathy in childhood education is imperative.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Phagwara