 Will Chandrayaan-3 lander and rover wake up? ISRO to try to reestablish communication as Sun rises again on Moon : The Tribune India

  • Science Technology
  • Will Chandrayaan-3 lander and rover wake up? ISRO to try to reestablish communication as Sun rises again on Moon

Will Chandrayaan-3 lander and rover wake up? ISRO to try to reestablish communication as Sun rises again on Moon

If ISRO is able to revive them, information that is derived from experiments that could once again be conducted by the Chandrayaan-3 payloads would be a ‘bonus’

Will Chandrayaan-3 lander and rover wake up? ISRO to try to reestablish communication as Sun rises again on Moon

A 3D 'anaglyph' image of Vikram lander and moon's surface. Photo: @isro/X



PTI

Bengaluru, September 21

With dawn breaking on the Moon, ISRO is now gearing up to try to reestablish communication with its lunar mission Chandrayaan-3’s solar-powered lander Vikram and rover Pragyan, to revive them so that they can continue with scientific experiments.

Both the lander and the rover were put into sleep mode earlier this month on September 4 and 2 respectively, ahead of the lunar night setting in on Earth’s only natural satellite. So, if ISRO is able to revive them as the Sun rises on the Moon again, information that is derived from experiments that could once again be conducted by the Chandrayaan-3 payloads would be a “bonus”.

With sunlight back on the south polar region of the Moon, where both the lander and rover are located, and their solar panels expected to be optimally charged soon, ISRO is now slated to make efforts to establish contact with them again, check their health and ability to resume functioning, and try to revive them.

“We have put both the lander and rover on sleep mode because temperature would go as low as minus 120-200 degree celsius. From September 20 onwards, sunrise will be going on at the Moon and by September 22 we hope that the solar panel and other things will be fully charged, so we will be trying to revive both the lander and rover, “ISRO’s Space Applications Centre Director Nilesh Desai told PTI.

“If our luck is good, we will have revival of both lander and rover and we will get some more experimental data, which will be useful for us to further do investigation of the Moon’s surface. We are eagerly waiting for activity from September 22 onwards. We hope that we are lucky enough to revive both lander and rover and get some more useful data,” he said, adding that whatever data they get hereon would be a bonus.

After landing on the Moon, both the lander and the rover, and payloads onboard had performed experiments one after the other so as to complete them within 14 Earth days (one lunar day), before pitch darkness and extreme cold weather engulfed the Moon.

The lander and rover—with a total mass of 1,752 kg—were designed to operate for one lunar daylight period (about 14 Earth days) to study the surroundings there. However ISRO is hoping that they will come back to life when the Sun again rises on the Moon, and carry on with the experiments and studies there.

“The Vikram Lander is set into sleep mode around 08:00 Hrs IST today... Payloads are now switched off. Lander receivers are kept ON. Vikram will fall asleep next to Pragyan once solar power is depleted and the battery is drained. Hoping for their awakening around September 22, 2023,” ISRO had posted on social media platform X on September 4.

Earlier on September 2, after putting the rover into sleep mode, ISRO had said, “The rover completed its assignments. It is now safely parked and set into sleep mode. APXS and LIBS payloads are turned off... Currently, the battery is fully charged. The solar panel is oriented to receive the light at the next sunrise expected on September 22, 2023.”

“The receiver is kept on. Hoping for a successful awakening for another set of assignments! Else, it will forever stay there as India’s lunar ambassador,” the country’s space agency had said in a post on X.

The lander touched down near the south pole of the Moon on August 23, successfully completing one of the Chandrayaan-3 mission’s main objectives of soft landing on lunar surface.

Subsequently, the 26 kg six-wheeled rover had descended from the lander’s belly on to the Moon’s surface, using one of its side panels, which acted as a ramp.

Noting that as long as the sun shines, all the systems will have its power, ISRO Chairman S Somanath had earlier said, “The moment the sun sets, everything will be in pitch darkness, temperature will go as down as low as minus 180 degree Celsius. So it is not possible for the systems to survive, and if it survives further, then we should be happy that once again it has come to life and we will be able to work on the system once again.” He said, “We hope it would happen that way.”

If the payloads are successfully switched on again, ISRO will be undertaking the same set of experiments it had conducted on the lunar surface after the landing, sources from the space agency said.

#Chandrayaan #ISRO

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Khalistan-linked gangster Sukha Duneke killed in inter-gang rivalry in Canada

2
Trending

India suspends visa services in Canada till further notice

3
Punjab

Canada allowed Hardeep Singh Nijjar citizenship when India demanded his arrest

4
Diaspora

Hindu-Canadians are soft targets for Pannun, warns Indo-Canadian MP

5
Punjab

NIA intensifies crackdown on Khalistani terrorists, announces cash rewards on five BKI operatives

6
India

Indian medical graduates can now practise abroad

7
Punjab

Hardeep Singh Nijjar regularly met Canadian intel officials, says son

8
Diaspora

Canada rejects India's travel advisory amid escalating diplomatic row; calls for calm

9
Punjab

India suspended visa issuance in Canada on security grounds, says MEA; asks Ottawa to cut staff strength in missions

10
Himachal

14 students of Tanda medical college in Himachal Pradesh fined Rs 50,000 each for ragging

Don't Miss

View All
India suspends visa services in Canada till further notice
Trending

India suspends visa services in Canada till further notice

Part of Khalistan movement, gangster Sukha Duneke killed in Canada
Trending

Khalistan-linked gangster Sukha Duneke killed in inter-gang rivalry in Canada

From families of farmers & labourers, these soccer girls shine on nat’l stage
Haryana

From families of farmers & labourers, Bhiwani village soccer girls shine on national stage

India expels Canadian diplomat in tit-for-tat; rejects Trudeau’s charges as ‘absurd and motivated’
Diaspora

In a tit-for-tat, India expels Canadian diplomat; rejects Justin Trudeau's charges as 'absurd and motivated'

What is known about the murder of Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada?
Diaspora

Hardeep Singh Nijjar, what is known about the murder of Sikh activist in Canada

Canada says Indian gov't agents could be linked to Sikh leader's murder
Diaspora

Canada says Indian govt agents could be linked to Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar's murder

Canada expels Indian diplomat as it investigates India's possible link to Sikh activist's slaying
World

Canada expels Indian diplomat as it investigates India's possible link to Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing

Former Punjab minister Jagdish Garcha, family drugged in house robbery in Ludhiana
Ludhiana

Former Punjab minister Jagdish Garcha, family drugged in house robbery in Ludhiana

Top News

There is degree of prejudice: MEA on Trudeau's allegations against India on killing of Khalistani separatist

India suspended visa issuance in Canada on security grounds, says MEA; asks Ottawa to cut staff strength in missions

Says Canada has provided no specific information regarding H...

Canada rejects India's travel advisory amid escalating diplomatic row; calls for calm

Canada rejects India's travel advisory amid escalating diplomatic row; calls for calm

India on Wednesday advised all its citizens living in Canada...

Part of Khalistan movement, gangster Sukha Duneke killed in Canada

Khalistan-linked gangster Sukha Duneke killed in inter-gang rivalry in Canada

Sukhdool Singh alias Sukha Duneke, a gangster who escaped to...

Indian-origin MP says Canadian Hindus 'soft targets', urges them to be calm, vigilant

Hindu-Canadians are soft targets for Pannun, warns Indo-Canadian MP

Hindu body in Canada asks Public Safety Minister to treat Pa...

Punjab police raid on aides of gangster Goldy Brar in Moga, Tarn Taran, Amritsar

Goldy Brar's aides raided by Punjab police in Moga, Tarn Taran, Amritsar

Goldy Brar is suspected to be a part of Khalistan movement i...


Cities

View All

Robbery bid foiled at SBI branch in Dhotian village

Robbery bid foiled at SBI branch in Dhotian village

Amritsar: Robbers gang busted, 3 held

Amritsar: Roadways, mini-bus union strike irks commuters

Drug peddler running cartel from jail sent to two-day police remand

3 armed persons loot chemist shop in Vallah

Not ‘smart’, city parking lots remain unattended, cramped

Not ‘smart’, Chandigarh city parking lots remain unattended, cramped

Assembly building: Land swap hits green hurdle, Chandigarh tells Haryana to pay Rs 620 crore

Toddler falls into water bucket in Mauli Jagran, dies

List steps to fill vacancies in consumer courts, High Court tells Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Burail Jail goes green

Bomb threat at Delhi school, turns out to be hoax

Bomb threat at Delhi school, turns out to be hoax

26 mohalla clinic staffers fudge attendance in Delhi, fired

HRTC starts two Hamirpur-New Delhi buses via Chandigarh

MCD staffer ‘manhandled’ by AAP MLA

Two killed in plastic factory blast in Delhi

Trader’s murder case cracked in 24 hrs, 2 in police dragnet

Trader’s murder case cracked in 24 hrs, 2 in police dragnet

Farmers protest, demand opening of India-Pakistan road trade route

Fresh rains add to woes of deluge-hit Lohian farmers

Varsity VC expresses worry over ‘golden chances’ given to students

Punjabi singer booked for ‘hurting religious sentiments’

City, Delhi cops crack robbery at ex-min’s house; 3 nabbed

City, Delhi cops crack robbery at ex-min’s house; 3 nabbed

Bus services hit, passengers suffer as staff observe strike

Ludhiana: Bank manager among four held for Rs 57 lakh cyber fraud

43% land still wanted, Ldh-Ropar expressway construction 12% complete

Police seized over Rs 12 cr from miscreants in recent past

Illegal vendors on Mall Road removed in midnight action

Illegal vendors on Mall Road removed in midnight action

Vocational training programme for jail inmates kicks off

Modi thanked for women’s quota Bill

Allow trade via Hussainiwala, Attari-Wagah corridors: Farmers

Campaign against drugs launched