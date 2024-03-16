Body in Chandigarh park: Two watchmen ‘killed’ youth over Rs 150, held

Chandigarh, March 15
A day after a youth was found murdered at a park in Sector 44, the police arrested two Nepalese, who worked as watchmen at Burail, Sector 45.
The victim, Jitender Kumar, aka Jitu, was found dead with injuries on various parts of body, including nose and neck. Subsequently, a murder case was registered at the Sector 34 police station.
During investigation, the police arrested the suspects, identified as Basant Chaudhary (35) and Chuda Mani Kumar (24). The police said on the night intervening March 13 and 14, the suspects were counting money when the victim, allegedly in an inebriated condition, snatched Rs 150 from them and fled. The accused chased him down and assaulted him with a stick.
