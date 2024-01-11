Chandigarh Mayoral elections on January 18

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 10

Schedule for the Municipal Corporation mayoral polls has been announced. While the election will be held on January 18, the last date for filing of nominations for the posts of Mayor, Senior Deputy Mayor and Deputy Mayor is January 13. Nominated councillor Anil Masih has been has been made the presiding authority for the polls.

Deputy Commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh made an announcement regarding the poll schedule today.

The post of Mayor is reserved for a Scheduled Caste (SC) candidate this time. The ruling BJP has only one SC councillor, Manoj Sonkar, while AAP has three of them. It is yet to make up its mind as to who will be its candidate.

The Congress has decided to go with councillor Jasbir Singh Bunty. For the past few days, AAP and the Congress have been holding talks for fighting the polls jointly. However, both have failed to make a decisive decision to this effect.

In case they fail to forge a tie-up or even if the Congress decides to abstain from voting, like it did in the last two mayoral polls, it would be a straight win for the ruling BJP, which now has 16 votes — 15 of councillors and one of ex officio member, i.e. local MP. With Billu joining the saffron party, AAP is left with 12 votes of councillors in MC House. The SAD, which has one councillor, had boycotted the polls last year. However, it has not revealed its plan for the mayoral polls this year.

The polls are held through secret ballet.