Chandigarh Mayoral elections on January 18

Chandigarh, January 10
Schedule for the Municipal Corporation mayoral polls has been announced. While the election will be held on January 18, the last date for filing of nominations for the posts of Mayor, Senior Deputy Mayor and Deputy Mayor is January 13. Nominated councillor Anil Masih has been has been made the presiding authority for the polls.
Deputy Commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh made an announcement regarding the poll schedule today.
The post of Mayor is reserved for a Scheduled Caste (SC) candidate this time. The ruling BJP has only one SC councillor, Manoj Sonkar, while AAP has three of them. It is yet to make up its mind as to who will be its candidate.
The Congress has decided to go with councillor Jasbir Singh Bunty. For the past few days, AAP and the Congress have been holding talks for fighting the polls jointly. However, both have failed to make a decisive decision to this effect.
In case they fail to forge a tie-up or even if the Congress decides to abstain from voting, like it did in the last two mayoral polls, it would be a straight win for the ruling BJP, which now has 16 votes — 15 of councillors and one of ex officio member, i.e. local MP. With Billu joining the saffron party, AAP is left with 12 votes of councillors in MC House. The SAD, which has one councillor, had boycotted the polls last year. However, it has not revealed its plan for the mayoral polls this year.
The polls are held through secret ballet.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
United States objects to providing defence material to Nikhil Gupta in Gurpatwant Pannun case till appearance in New York court
He has been detained in a Czech prison on murder-for-hire ch...
Cold wave sweeps north region; visibility drops to zero in Punjab's Bathinda as dense fog affects road, rail movement
Fog affects the schedule of 24 trains approaching Delhi
Eknath Shinde faction real Shiv Sena: Maharashtra Speaker in setback to Uddhav Thackeray
Dismisses disqualification pleas filed by both groups after ...
‘BJP, RSS eyeing poll gain’: Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge decline Ram Mandir invite
Jairam Ramesh questions motive behind inauguration of 'incom...
‘India pillar of stability’: PM Modi reaches out to global firms, lists 10 key areas
At 10th Vibrant Gujarat Summit, says nation believes in univ...