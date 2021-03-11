Mohali: Rs 72L jewellery loot case cracked, 4 held

Mohali, May 30

The police have arrested four persons for allegedly looting gold and diamond jewellery worth Rs 72.36 lakh from two courier company employees near the railway station on May 23 and have seized two cars from their possession. The looted jewellery has also been recovered. The main suspect, Hardeep, a relative of a former employee of the company, and Rinku are absconding.

The suspects, identified as Ambala residents Ashu, Jaspreet Singh, alias Jassi, Tarlok Singh and Ravinder of Rajasthan, have been arrested. A case under Section 379-B of the IPC was registered at the Phase 11 police station on May 25. Four car-borne men had snatched bags containing jewellery from the two delivery men of the Sector 47-based Jai Ambey courier firm in Phase 11 on May 23 evening. The police said Tarlok and Ashu had hired Jaspreet Singh, Rinku and Hardeep to snatch the parcel. After the incident, Jassi was given some jewellery and Rinku and Hardeep were given some cash as commission from the loot.

Mohali SSP Vivek Sheel Soni said, “Four suspects have been arrested. The search for the remaining suspects is on.” — TNS

